Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,237 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $27,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,644,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,432 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,982,154,000 after purchasing an additional 964,559 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $1,735,510,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,733,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,634,810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,544,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,552,171,000 after purchasing an additional 114,033 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total transaction of $47,423.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total transaction of $232,659.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,225,300. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $480.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $458.81. 7,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,107,931. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $280.00 and a one year high of $495.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.33 billion, a PE ratio of 53.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $460.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $445.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.25 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

