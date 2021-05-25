Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 13,552 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,509 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 13,552 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up approximately 0.8% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $51,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

HD traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $314.36. 16,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,495,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $338.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $323.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.70. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $234.31 and a twelve month high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.07.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

