Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 15,298 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 15,298 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $14,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $1,577,735,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,323,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,453 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,949,000 after acquiring an additional 791,761 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $126,101,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,458,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $402,913,000 after acquiring an additional 423,040 shares in the last quarter. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,277,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $284.66. 4,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,988,589. The stock has a market cap of $181.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.09. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $194.83 and a fifty-two week high of $294.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $287.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.27.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

See Also: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.