Aeron (ARNX) Price Hits $0.0365 on Exchanges

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 35.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 25th. In the last seven days, Aeron has traded down 55.2% against the dollar. One Aeron coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0365 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeron has a market capitalization of $729,016.58 and approximately $120,471.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aeron alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00065939 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00016389 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $331.37 or 0.00894296 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,451.55 or 0.09314935 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Aeron Profile

Aeron (ARNX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Aeron Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.