Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.09

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.09 and traded as low as $1.68. Aethlon Medical shares last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 30,901 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $20.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

