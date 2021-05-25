AF Advisors Inc. Has $184.59 Million Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

AF Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 378,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Fair Isaac accounts for approximately 97.9% of AF Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. AF Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $184,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Sepio Capital LP increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 1,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,772,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,319,816,000 after acquiring an additional 260,821 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 53,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,888,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at $1,526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

FICO traded up $4.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $504.84. 1,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,199. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $372.61 and a 12-month high of $547.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $511.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $489.52.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.39 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 96.79%. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FICO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.71.

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.58, for a total transaction of $7,283,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,862,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Kirsner sold 4,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.88, for a total transaction of $2,307,770.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,508 shares of company stock worth $22,954,317 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

