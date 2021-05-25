Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Bought by IAM Advisory LLC

IAM Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total value of $1,966,274.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,358,692.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,425.

Shares of NYSE:A traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.55. The stock had a trading volume of 10,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a PE ratio of 51.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.71 and a 12-month high of $137.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.62 and its 200-day moving average is $123.43.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on A shares. Cowen raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.94.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Read More: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.