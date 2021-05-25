Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Agiliti in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agiliti currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.39.

Agiliti stock opened at $18.04 on Monday. Agiliti has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $18.29.

About Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings.

