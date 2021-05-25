Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Receives $83.14 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.43.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEM. Raymond James upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 28,802 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 7,087 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 782,733 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,190,000 after purchasing an additional 164,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 62,025 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

AEM traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.30. 941,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.73. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of $54.66 and a 1 year high of $89.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $934.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.95 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.32%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

