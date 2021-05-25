Agora (NASDAQ:API) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Agora (NASDAQ:API) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $40.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 million. Agora had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

API opened at $40.39 on Tuesday. Agora has a 52-week low of $33.60 and a 52-week high of $114.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion and a PE ratio of -6.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.16.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on API. Nomura began coverage on Agora in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Agora in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Agora currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.14.

Agora

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

