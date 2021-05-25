Agora (NASDAQ:API) Issues Earnings Results

Agora (NASDAQ:API) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $40.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 million. Agora had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Agora stock opened at $40.39 on Tuesday. Agora has a 52 week low of $33.60 and a 52 week high of $114.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Agora in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura started coverage on Agora in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.14.

About Agora

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

