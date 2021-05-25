Akoya Biosciences, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AKYA) Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow

Akoya Biosciences’ (NASDAQ:AKYA) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, May 26th. Akoya Biosciences had issued 6,580,000 shares in its IPO on April 16th. The total size of the offering was $131,600,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AKYA. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKYA opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. Akoya Biosciences has a 12-month low of $16.83 and a 12-month high of $28.96.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

