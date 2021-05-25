Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Holdings Lowered by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC owned about 0.23% of Albany International worth $6,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,760,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $397,391,000 after purchasing an additional 158,620 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 644,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,333,000 after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 541,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 496,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,441,000 after purchasing an additional 18,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Albany International by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 405,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,743,000 after buying an additional 61,514 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIN stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.81. The stock had a trading volume of 645 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,755. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Albany International Corp. has a 1-year low of $46.31 and a 1-year high of $92.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.97 and a 200 day moving average of $78.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.46.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Albany International had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $222.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

