Alberta Investment Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 626,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.13% of Fortis worth $27,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Fortis by 166.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fortis during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortis during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Fortis by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fortis during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. 46.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTS stock opened at $45.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.92. The company has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.25. Fortis Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.63 and a 1-year high of $46.11.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 13.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on FTS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

