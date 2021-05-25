Alberta Investment Management Corp Decreases Holdings in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its position in shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,177,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,100 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.57% of CI Financial worth $17,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in CI Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,995,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in CI Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,803,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in CI Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,554,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in CI Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,584,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in CI Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,594,000. 42.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CIXX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CI Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.31.

NYSE:CIXX opened at $18.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10. CI Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $18.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

