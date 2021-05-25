Alberta Investment Management Corp Grows Stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 28.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 776,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,274 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $20,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,890,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,127,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. lifted its position in Shaw Communications by 2.4% during the first quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 1,943,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,567,000 after purchasing an additional 45,511 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shaw Communications during the first quarter valued at $313,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shaw Communications during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Shaw Communications by 357.9% during the first quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 626,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,309,000 after purchasing an additional 490,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJR stock opened at $29.60 on Tuesday. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.0788 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SJR. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.50 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.79.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

