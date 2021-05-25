Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $14.72 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 51.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,700 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 218,100 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $14,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 44.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $88,548,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,139,857,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,718,172,254.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total value of $6,699,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,699,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,833,000 shares of company stock worth $727,623,560 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $79.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $50.91 and a twelve month high of $80.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.19.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

