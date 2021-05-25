Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $19.32 Million Stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 395,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 48,400 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $19,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 230.0% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 280,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,683,000 after purchasing an additional 195,224 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 199,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 295,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,973,000 after purchasing an additional 108,127 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 982,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,771,000 after purchasing an additional 53,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 167,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KKR opened at $55.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.61. The company has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.38 and a 12 month high of $59.15.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 58.79%. The business had revenue of $493.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 32.58%.

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.95.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,351,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 3,742,546 shares of company stock valued at $121,410,741 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

