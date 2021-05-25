Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and manages retail, industrial and office space primarily in Hawai`i and on the U.S. Mainland. The company also owns grocery/drug-anchored retail centers. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. is based in HONOLULU, United States. “

NYSE:ALEX opened at $18.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1,883.00 and a beta of 1.41. Alexander & Baldwin has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $19.22.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is 78.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALEX. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 68.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 9.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

