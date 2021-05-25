Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 9.9% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 372.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 10,030.0% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Align Technology by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 288,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 14.8% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $622.75.

Align Technology stock opened at $604.45 on Tuesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $237.24 and a one year high of $647.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $588.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $546.42. The company has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.16, for a total transaction of $3,025,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total value of $3,292,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,998 shares of company stock valued at $16,624,565 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

