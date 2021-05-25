Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 143,475 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 937,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,475 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $73,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Sysco by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 139,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,385,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Sysco by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 524,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,924,000 after buying an additional 240,384 shares during the period. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $80.37 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $86.73. The firm has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.74, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.38 and a 200 day moving average of $77.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

Several brokerages have commented on SYY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.38.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

