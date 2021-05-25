Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 113,393 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 107.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,393 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.35% of Generac worth $71,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Generac by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,008 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 29,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,718,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,696,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,527,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.69.

In other news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total transaction of $9,424,631.16. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total value of $1,619,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,873,502.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,098 shares of company stock valued at $12,693,731 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $310.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $319.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.52. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.72 and a fifty-two week high of $364.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

