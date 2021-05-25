Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 110.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,728,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 907,333 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.58% of UDR worth $75,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in UDR by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,981,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152,096 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UDR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,584,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in UDR by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,329,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,808,000 after purchasing an additional 900,483 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,943,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,695,000 after buying an additional 873,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,804,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,026,000 after buying an additional 726,939 shares during the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.91.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,821,200.00. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,001,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UDR opened at $46.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.86, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.75. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $47.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.59.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 5.09%. Equities analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.08%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.