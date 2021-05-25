Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,201,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 351,354 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in HP were worth $69,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter worth $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of HP by 1,729.7% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,171 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Shares of HP stock opened at $32.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.58. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.86 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.02.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 169.24% and a net margin of 5.61%. Analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen boosted their price target on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.47.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.