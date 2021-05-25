Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 13.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,138,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 177,198 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $84,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rapid7 by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,395,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,331,000 after acquiring an additional 57,296 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Rapid7 by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,797,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,025,000 after acquiring an additional 60,796 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Rapid7 by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,285,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,933,000 after acquiring an additional 90,938 shares during the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its stake in Rapid7 by 932.2% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 993,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 896,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Rapid7 by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 830,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,905,000 after acquiring an additional 189,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $72.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.10.

Shares of RPD opened at $81.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Rapid7, Inc. has a one year low of $44.61 and a one year high of $94.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -39.99 and a beta of 1.30.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The business had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Rapid7’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,438 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $887,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 5,519 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total transaction of $443,562.03. Insiders have sold 17,457 shares of company stock valued at $1,450,547 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

