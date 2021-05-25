Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 30,988 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 137.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,988 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $78,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,400,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,196,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 15.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,521,000 after buying an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,787,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,132,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,367.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.16 billion, a PE ratio of -4,410.60 and a beta of 1.47. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $783.01 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,501.86 and a 200 day moving average of $1,603.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MELI. Scotiabank began coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BTIG Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,756.61.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

