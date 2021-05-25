Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Issues Earnings Results

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Allied Esports Entertainment had a negative net margin of 139.42% and a negative return on equity of 97.19%.

Allied Esports Entertainment stock opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.06. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $5.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Separately, Colliers Securities cut Allied Esports Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Allied Esports Entertainment news, CFO Anthony A. Hung sold 12,501 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $50,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Allied Esports Entertainment

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc, a premier public esports and entertainment company, engages in the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

