AlloVir (ALVR) versus Its Rivals Critical Survey

AlloVir (NASDAQ: ALVR) is one of 195 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare AlloVir to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get AlloVir alerts:

This table compares AlloVir and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AlloVir N/A N/A N/A AlloVir Competitors -22,905.45% -121.81% -32.79%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.8% of AlloVir shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 55.1% of AlloVir shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AlloVir and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AlloVir 0 0 4 0 3.00 AlloVir Competitors 1106 4402 9719 185 2.58

AlloVir currently has a consensus price target of $49.25, suggesting a potential upside of 125.40%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 40.97%. Given AlloVir’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AlloVir is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AlloVir and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AlloVir $170,000.00 -$69.78 million -8.39 AlloVir Competitors $606.09 million $28.84 million 20.70

AlloVir’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than AlloVir. AlloVir is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

AlloVir beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc., a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6. Its preclinical and clinical development product candidates include ALVR106 for respiratory syncytial virus, influenza, parainfluenza virus, and human metapneumovirus; ALVR109 to treat SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19; ALVR107 for treating hepatitis B; and ALVR108 to treat human herpesvirus-8, including Kaposi's sarcoma, primary effusion lymphoma, and multicentric Castleman's diseases. The company was formerly known as ViraCyte, Inc. and changed its name to Allovir, Inc. in May 2019. Allovir, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.