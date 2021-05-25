Allred Capital Management LLC Invests $28,000 in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the first quarter valued at $1,152,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 62,239.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,918,000 after buying an additional 1,635,661 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $4,037,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1,248.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 51,525 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MET stock opened at $65.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.82 and a 52-week high of $67.68. The firm has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.15, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.34.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 31.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MET. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.79.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.