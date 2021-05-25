Allred Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,598,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 165.3% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 22,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 13,785 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 46,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 8,421 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:DIVO opened at $36.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.61. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.59 and a 1 year high of $30.79.

