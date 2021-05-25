Allred Capital Management LLC Takes $26,000 Position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIVO. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,580,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,545,000 after purchasing an additional 387,466 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 674,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after purchasing an additional 349,259 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at $3,175,000. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at $2,715,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,847,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,984,000 after purchasing an additional 118,612 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Also, CEO John P. Kenny sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $19.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.49. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.98 and a twelve month high of $30.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.91.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $85.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 32.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VIVO shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Meridian Bioscience from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Meridian Bioscience from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Meridian Bioscience Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

