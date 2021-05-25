Allred Capital Management LLC Takes $39,000 Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 382.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,104,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,532,000 after acquiring an additional 875,705 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2,205.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 643,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,065,000 after acquiring an additional 615,521 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,033,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $430,309,000 after buying an additional 430,661 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 300.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 509,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $155,377,000 after buying an additional 382,500 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NOC opened at $372.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $378.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $353.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.48 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 24.52%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Shawn N. Purvis sold 4,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total value of $1,317,797.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,302. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total value of $1,664,045.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,378 shares of company stock valued at $6,235,825 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.73.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

