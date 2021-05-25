Allred Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 303.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

AAP stock opened at $190.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.15. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.37. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.33 and a twelve month high of $210.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 11.75%.

A number of research firms have commented on AAP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $193.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $193.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.68.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

