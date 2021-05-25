Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,515.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th.

In related news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total transaction of $31,963,589.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,963,589.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.98, for a total transaction of $6,815,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at $13,363,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,036 shares of company stock worth $98,366,953 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,215,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,214,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5,763.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,998,000 after acquiring an additional 48,813 shares during the period. 31.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,406.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,316.27 and a 200 day moving average of $2,004.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,347.01 and a 12 month high of $2,452.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

