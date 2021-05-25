Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,879 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.6% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,215,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,214,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5,763.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,998,000 after acquiring an additional 48,813 shares during the last quarter. 31.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,407.26. 27,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,274. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,316.27 and its 200 day moving average is $2,004.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,347.01 and a 1 year high of $2,452.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,495.63.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,402.16, for a total transaction of $64,858.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,797.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,036 shares of company stock valued at $98,366,953 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.