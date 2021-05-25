Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Element Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.1% of Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 584 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,200,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. 34.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL opened at $2,361.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,286.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1,990.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,351.65 and a 12-month high of $2,431.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,504.76.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

