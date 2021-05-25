Alps Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,236 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of Vir Biotechnology worth $10,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 226,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 20,616 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,911,000 after buying an additional 1,374,316 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter worth $9,403,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 325.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 25,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2,445.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $664,621.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,660,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,742,251.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $242,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,085,123.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,964 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,208. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

VIR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, April 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $43.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -14.04 and a beta of -1.78. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.31 and a 52-week high of $141.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.60.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($1.09). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 537.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Vir Biotechnology Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

