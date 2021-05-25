Alps Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,077,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,500 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $14,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Workhorse Group by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WKHS stock opened at $8.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 2.64. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $42.96. The company has a quick ratio of 24.88, a current ratio of 26.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.21.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $3.35. The business had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 million. Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 3,032.13% and a negative return on equity of 127.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $62,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 122,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,080.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on WKHS. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Workhorse Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

