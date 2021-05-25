Alps Advisors Inc. Has $22.16 Million Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 796,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89,048 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Unum Group worth $22,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Unum Group during the first quarter worth about $11,539,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Unum Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 366,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,405,000 after buying an additional 10,383 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Unum Group during the first quarter worth about $3,006,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Unum Group by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 185,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,210,000 after buying an additional 33,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 186.5% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 85,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 55,492 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on UNM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $1,066,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $27,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,540 shares of company stock valued at $2,011,681 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $30.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.62. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $14.96 and a 52 week high of $31.13.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.12%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.