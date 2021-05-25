Alps Advisors Inc. Has $23.02 Million Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,462,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 255,628 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $23,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,062.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.61.

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $4,908,573.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $4,459,150.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 882,213 shares of company stock worth $13,692,076. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

HPE opened at $16.36 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.67.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

