Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 18,290 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,290 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $19,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,232,753,000 after buying an additional 42,246,120 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $730,152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,735,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $988,953,000 after purchasing an additional 11,631,044 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,111 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 681.9% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,580,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,500 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $52.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.72. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.56 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

