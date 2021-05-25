Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) vs. Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Critical Review

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) and Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Altabancorp and Union Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altabancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 Union Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Altabancorp presently has a consensus target price of $47.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.74%. Given Altabancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Altabancorp is more favorable than Union Bankshares.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Altabancorp and Union Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altabancorp $133.17 million 6.43 $43.50 million $2.29 19.80 Union Bankshares $52.75 million 2.82 $12.81 million N/A N/A

Altabancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Union Bankshares.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.8% of Altabancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.6% of Union Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of Altabancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Union Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Altabancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Union Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Altabancorp pays out 26.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Union Bankshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Union Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Altabancorp and Union Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altabancorp 32.29% 11.78% 1.28% Union Bankshares 25.28% 17.15% 1.31%

Risk and Volatility

Altabancorp has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Union Bankshares has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Altabancorp beats Union Bankshares on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altabancorp

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial real estate, residential mortgage, commercial and industrial, home equity and improvement, automobile, debt consolidation, general consumer, and small business association loans, as well as construction, acquisition, and development loans; and credit and debit cards. In addition, the company provides investment securities, such as the U.S. Agency issues, mortgage-backed securities, and municipal bonds; and online and mobile banking, automatic teller machine, treasury management, remote deposit capture, bill pay, cashier's check, money order, and safe deposit services. It serves real estate developers and contractors, small to medium sized businesses, individuals, and professionals and professional firms through 25 retail branches located in Utah, Salt Lake, Davis, Cache, Box Elder, and Washington Counties in Utah and in Preston, Idaho. The company was formerly known as People's Utah Bancorp and changed its name to Altabancorp in July 2020. Altabancorp was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in American Fork, Utah.

About Union Bankshares

Union Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; consumer loans; municipal loans; commercial loans for plant and equipment, working capital, real estate renovation, and other business purposes to business owners and investors; and residential real estate loans. In addition, it offers small business administration guaranteed, and residential construction and mortgage loans; online cash management services, including account reconciliation, credit card depository, automated clearing house origination, wire transfers, and night depository services; merchant credit card services; remote deposit capture services; and online mortgage application services. Further, the company provides business checking accounts; standby letters of credit, bank checks or money orders, and safe deposit boxes; ATM services; debit cards; and telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services; home improvement loans and overdraft; and asset management, fiduciary, and trust services. It offers retail banking services to individuals; and commercial banking services to small and medium sized corporations, partnerships, and sole proprietorships, as well as nonprofit organizations, local municipalities, and school districts. The company operates 18 banking offices, 2 loan centers, and various ATMs. Union Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Morrisville, Vermont.

