Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.69 Million

Analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) will post sales of $112.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Alteryx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $112.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $113.30 million. Alteryx posted sales of $96.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full-year sales of $569.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $565.10 million to $570.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $678.81 million, with estimates ranging from $638.69 million to $698.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alteryx.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.15. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $118.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AYX shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.58.

AYX opened at $76.13 on Friday. Alteryx has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $185.75. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.79.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $587,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $55,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,721 shares of company stock worth $3,102,402 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alteryx during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Alteryx by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alteryx (AYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.