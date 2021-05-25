American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.17.

AAL has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

AAL opened at $22.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.73. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.85.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.65) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post -8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 18,776,072 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $448,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,375 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,648,400 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $277,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,160 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,528,863 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $132,140,000 after purchasing an additional 265,157 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,378,296 shares of the airline’s stock worth $128,542,000 after acquiring an additional 197,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,181,194 shares of the airline’s stock worth $65,938,000 after acquiring an additional 715,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

