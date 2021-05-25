American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Purchased by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,435 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 345,600 shares of the airline’s stock worth $8,260,000 after purchasing an additional 58,100 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 169.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 98,510 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 61,965 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at $608,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,754,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,029 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 7,158 shares during the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group stock opened at $22.99 on Tuesday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.73.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.65) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.