American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.000-8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.800. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:AFG traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.84. 129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,309. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. American Financial Group has a 52-week low of $56.73 and a 52-week high of $133.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.93.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Financial Group will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AFG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Financial Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.50.

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total transaction of $257,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,914,516.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 63,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $8,268,630.00. Insiders have sold a total of 202,335 shares of company stock valued at $26,241,626 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.