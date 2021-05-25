American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Price Target Increased to C$5.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AHOTF. National Alliance Securities increased their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from $3.50 to $4.25 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.38.

Shares of AHOTF traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $3.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,127. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $3.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

