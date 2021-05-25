American International Group Inc. Has $153.54 Million Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,104,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,386 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $153,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $132.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.63.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

