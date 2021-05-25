American International Group Inc. Reduces Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 384,569 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 8,415 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $51,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,903,194,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,892,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812,150 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,758,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643,842 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,142,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,241,000. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $134.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.24, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.44 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.29.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

