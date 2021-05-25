American International Group Inc. Sells 166,662 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,937,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 166,662 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.54% of Paychex worth $189,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 857.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $3,371,635.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,015 shares in the company, valued at $7,548,302.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $11,251,344.22. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 228,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,208,110. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PAYX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus lifted their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $101.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $102.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.56 and a 200-day moving average of $93.99. The stock has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.89.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.